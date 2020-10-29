Two COVID-19 deaths reported in western Kentucky

(WEHT)- A Daviess County resident and a McLean County resident have died from COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Green River District Health Department.

The news comes as the health department confirmed 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 16 in Daviess County and 12 in McLean County. Hancock, Henderson, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties all reported new cases as well. On Wednesday, the health department announced two COVID-19 deaths in Henderson County.

The Green River District Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing through the rest of October and November, though people looking for a test will have to register online.

The Indiana State Department of Health also confirmed new COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Dubois counties.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

