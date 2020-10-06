Two dead in Posey County plane crash

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) The Posey County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8:23 a.m. Tuesday reporting an ultralight plane crash.

The crash happened just northeast of the 7000 block of Meinschein Rd, near Marrs Elementary School, in Mount Vernon.

Both people on board were killed.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

