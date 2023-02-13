CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) — A death investigation was opened late last week after an elderly man and a woman were found dead inside their home, officers say.

According to Illinois State Police, the man and woman were discovered by authorities at a home on the 200 block of E. Davenport Street in Crossville, Illinois. This reportedly happened around 12:30 in the afternoon on February 11.

Officers say the woman was 83-years-old and the man was 79-years-old. We’re told the investigation is active and ongoing and there is no threat to the public. Police say no more information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.