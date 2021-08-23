Two Evansville City Council members test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two Evansville City Council members have tested positive for COVID-19 and will attend a meeting on Monday night virtually.

Kaitlin Moore Morley confirmed on Facebook that she tested positive after being exposed to COVID-19. She says she was vaccinated and is asymptomatic and continues to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. This comes after council president Ron Beane announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners of Woodland Park Apartments are expected to speak at the meeting.