Two Evansville restaurants undergo ‘deep cleaning’ due to possible COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The owner of KC’s Marina Pointe and KC’s Time Out Lounge and Grill voluntarily closed both facilities Thursday for deep cleaning.

The news comes after the Vanderburgh County Health Department confirmed a person with COVID-19 visited KC’s Marina Pointe for “an extended period of time” Saturday night. Officials say the individual was not wearing a mask and was not maintaining social distancing, leading to the potential exposure of staff and fellow customers.

“At that time this individual identified that he had been at that facility and been there during a busy time in which there were many individuals there that he could have come into contact with,” Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said.

Anyone who visited KC’s Marina Pointe is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms emerge, health officials urge people to stay home except to receive medical care and self isolate. Symptomatic people should call ahead before receiving medical care to notify their health care provider or hospital of potential COVID-19 exposure.

Face coverings will now be worn at KC’s Marina Pointe and KC’s Time Out Lounge and Grill upon reopening.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

