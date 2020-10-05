Two Evansville seniors named GARS Scholar Athletes for 2020

Evansville, Ind (WEHT) FJ Reitz High School senior Conner Alford and Mater Dei High School senior Nolan Knight have been named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes for 2020.

Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.

The two young men will receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of GARS. Through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they are also eligible to become members of the inaugural GARS Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.

Conner and Nolan are two of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those 144 nominees, a 25-member GARS Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their Scholar Athlete. The voting period for all Scholar Athletes will run simultaneously from November 16 to December 14.

The 25 nominees who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

