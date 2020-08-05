Two facing charges after police chase in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two Henderson men are facing charges after police say they fled from a traffic stop Monday night.

Police say it started when they attempted to pull over Mason Blair in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue. Police say Blair drove away at a high speed, crossing Green Street while several people were walking in the area.

Blair and his passenger, Daniel Connell, then ran to Clay Street on foot, leaving the car in the road.

Connell was arrested and is facing charges of fleeing on foot, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Blair has multiple charges pending, including no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended license, fleeing or evading police motor, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, abandonment of vehicle in roadway, feeling or evading police on foot, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)