Two suspects from Meade County get lesser charges

MEADE CO., Ky (WEHT) – Charges have been amended for two people accused in the death of a child.

28-year-old Kayla Irwin of Tell City and 40-year-old Daniel Clemans of Payneville were originally charged with murder, and they are now being charged with manslaughter. On January 10, Meade County deputies responded to a call about a five-year-old boy not breathing. Authorities say he was taken to a hospital in Harrison County where he died.

The Harrison County Coroner’s Office says the boy died from blunt force trauma.

