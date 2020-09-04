Two South Gibson School Corporation students test positive for COVID-19

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Stacey Humbaugh tells Eyewitness News that one person at Gibson Southern High School and one person at Haubstadt Community School have tested positive for COVID-19.
15 others are now in quarantine at Gibson Southern High School, while four others are in quarantine at Haubstadt Community School.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)
