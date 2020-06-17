Two Henderson homes damaged by gunfire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say that shortly before 1:30 Wednesday morning, two homes were damaged by gunfire.

The shots fired call happened in the 400 block of South Alves Street and the 600 block of Plum Street.

Police say the homeowners were home at the time.

No arrests have yet been made, HPD says.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

