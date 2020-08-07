Two Henderson nursing home employees test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Redbanks says it is stopping in-person visitations after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The nursing home says the employees were non-direct care staff and don’t believe any residents were exposed to the virus. The facility started biweekly testing for employees and window visitations are still allowed, though the window must remain closed. In-person visitations at the facility restarted in July.

