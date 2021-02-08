Two hurt after vehicle skids on ice, crashes into car

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people were hurt in a Monday morning traffic accident involving slick roads, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the 12900 block of US 60. Police said a 2004 Toyota driven by Thomas Pascal, 36, of Henderson, struck ice and skid into the path of a 2017 Chevy Spark driven by Varela Emilio, 61, of Evansville. Pascal was taken to a hospital by helicopter and Emilio was taken to a hospital by EMS. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)