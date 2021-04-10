Two in jail after multi-department drug bust

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – Two people are facing several felony drug charges after a multi-department investigation. Police say during the investigation, they purchased methamphetamine from Savannah Jo Huff, 22, of Huntingburg, at Motel 6 in Dale, Indiana.

After obtaining a search warrant and searching Huff’s room and vehicle, police obtained a second warrant for a vehicle and room rented by Chad E. Wininger, 46, of French Lick. Police say Huff and Wininger were staying together.

After executing the second search warrant, troopers found approximately 89.5 grams of methamphetamine, 154.2 grams of marijuana, 668.5 Xanax pills, LSD, Molly, digital scales, other drug paraphernalia, and $2,232 in cash. Police also say Wininger was on parole.

Huff and Wininger were taken to the Spencer County Jail, where they both face the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Dealing Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of Paraphernalia

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)