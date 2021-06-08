Two Indiana residents receive Sagamore of the Wabash award

INDIANA (WEHT) – Two Tri-Staters received prestigious awards from the Indiana Governor.

Evansville native Joe Vezzoso was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Eric Holcomb. Vezzoso is the Vice President of Sales at the French Lick Resort. His son-in-law, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, attended the presentation.

Posey County Commissioner Carl Schmitz also received the Sagamore Award. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and State Representative Wendy McNamara helped present the award.