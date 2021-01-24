Two injured in drive-by shooting on the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on the Lloyd Expressway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to a local hospital where two victims were being treated for gunshot wounds.

According to a report, five people were in a car heading east on the Lloyd near US 41 when the front seat passenger said he spit gum out the window. He told police it could have hit or come near a car in the lane to the right.

The victims described the car as a dark colored passenger car and said a male in that car pulled up next to their car and fired multiple shots at them. The front seat and nearest back seat passengers were both hit. Police later found five bullet holes in the victim’s car.

The victims and other witnesses in the car told police they had never seen the suspect before. The victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it to call 812-436-7979 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2021)