HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police say two people were injured following an accident involving five-vehicles, including one ambulance, on East Center Street and Park Avenue on Thursday.

According to a preliminary release from MPD, a marked ambulance was traveling with its lights on to a medical emergency on Anton Road just after 10:15 a.m.. The ambulance and a Chevrolet were traveling eastbound on Center Street, and a Nissan was traveling westbound. Police say the Nissan failed to yield the right-of-way, causing the ambulance’s front bumper to strike the passenger side of the vehicle, and a secondary collision occurred where the ambulance’s passenger side and the Chevrolet’s driver side collided.

After the initial collision, police say the Nissan spun around and struck a stationary Kia in the turning lane on East Center Street on the driver’s side bumper. At some point during this collision, authorities believe a fifth vehicle was struck by a projectile from the Nissan.

Police say the drivers of the ambulance and the Nissan were treated on scene by Madisonville Fire Department and ambulance personnel before being transported to a hospital for suspected serious injuries.

This is a developing story.