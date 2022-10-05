WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details following a serious crash along State Road 61 near Roeder Road on Tuesday night.

According to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says two vehicles were involved and one person was thrown from the vehicle and taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. Officials say that person has potentially life threatening injuries. A second person was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

State Road 61 was closed while a reconstruction crew completed their work. Sheriff Wilder says drugs or alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.