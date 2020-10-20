Two involved in downtown Evansville burglary sentenced to probation

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Sentences have been handed out to two people involved in a downtown Evansville burglary.

Abronna Robinson and Deshawndrick Lockbridge pleaded guilty to lesser involved crimes and have both been sentenced to probation. In return more serious charges were dropped.

Jamar Grisby previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The trio and a juvenile were accused of breaking into a home on SE 2nd St in January, holding the victim at gunpoint, but leaving without taking anything when the house’s alarm went off.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

