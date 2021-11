JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – They’re living large, but only one of them will be pardoned by the president of the United States. And on Thursday, we learned the names of these two famous Jasper turkeys.

Peanut Butter and Jelly, two Jasper turkeys from Farbest Farms, have been chosen to head to the White House. The two will enter the Historic National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in Washington, D.C. Only one will be pardoned on Nov. 19.