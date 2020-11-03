Two juveniles charged in shooting death of Owensboro teen

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Two juveniles have been charged for their involvement in the death of Aaron Michael Aull Jr.

A 17 year old from Owensboro has been charged with reckless homicide, and a 16 year old from Owensboro has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Police responded to the 2200 block of East 19th St for a reported firearm discharge the night of October 24th. They say both juveniles were inside the home when they arrived and intentionally misled detectives.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: