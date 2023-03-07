HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested two juveniles in the 311 block of Highland Point Drive on Monday, including one juvenile who was previously charged with abuse of a teacher.

According to a release from the Owensboro Police Department, officers located the two juveniles while conducting business checks just before midnight. Officers say the juveniles were near unattended vehicles and it was determined they did not have permission to be on the property.

Both juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing and possession of a handgun by a minor. One of the juveniles had previously been charged with abuse of a teacher, assault, criminal mischief and shoplifting. That same juvenile was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Monday. The other juvenile had previously been charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor.