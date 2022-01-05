Two juveniles shot in Owensboro, both expected to survive

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives are investigating after two juveniles were shot in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of Elm Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a male juvenile with a single gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were later called to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. where another male juvenile had been brought in with a single gunshot wound. It was determined that shooting happened in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard. This juvenile is also expected to survive his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department.