Two killed in Carmi crash after hitting tree, names released

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Carmi Police are investigating a crash that has killed two people Monday night.

Police said James Grant, 29, and Brandon Rhodes, 21, both of Carmi, were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of 5th and Fackney Street.

Witnesses told officers the car appeared to be going more than 100 MPH before it went off the road and hit a large tree just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said the car and debris went through a fence at a home on 5th Street. Carmi PD said evidence collected on the scene indicates that alcohol could have contributed to the accident.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)