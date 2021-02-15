Two teens killed in Southern Indiana crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police were called to a fatal crash on County Road 500 North in Paoli just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Troopers say a car lost control and left the south side of the road, where it flipped several times before it landed in a field. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four minors total were in the car at the time and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Coroner has identified the deceased as Kyndell Bailey, 15, of Orleans, IN and Jocelyn Phillips, 16, of Paoli, IN.

State Police are still investigating the accident.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)