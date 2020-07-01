Two local community colleges ranked among top in state

(WEHT) – An education group has ranked two Western Kentucky community colleges among the top thirteen online schools in the state.

Guidetoonlineschools.com released its 2020 Best Online Community Colleges in Kentucky list.

Owensboro Community and Technical College ranked sixth, and Henderson Community College was twelth.

Colleges were ranked by several important factors including retention and graduation rates, percentage of online enrollment, and the number of online associate degrees offered.

Researchers said OCTS’s number of online degrees and certificates was impressive.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

