KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been an educator for 26 years.

Amber Hays from Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center in Henderson was one of the three finalists.

Video of the announcement aired on Governor Beshear’s Facebook page.