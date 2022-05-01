Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- Feed Evansville is partnering with Fifth Third Bank to host a community food share on May 3 from 2 -6 p.m. at Hartke Pool. Participants are asked to form a car line starting behind Swonders Ice Rink.

Each vehicle will receive one food box that will contain meat, dairy, produce and canned food items during the community food share. Five hundred vehicles can be served during the event. Participants do need to provide any information to receive a food box.

Feed Evansville would like to say thank you to Fifth Third Bank for supplying volunteers during the event and the groceries that will distributed to the community.

Feed Evansville thanks their community partners: CRS One Source, Evansville Cold Storage and Texas Roadhouse.