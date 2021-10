WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- A driver and a passenger were airlifted to a local hospital with serious after a crash in Wayne County Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 1:30 Friday afternoon on Wayne County Highway 1, just north of County Road 1975 East after the driver lost control and left the roadway while hauling a trailer. Police say the truck overturned and landed on its roof.

The severity of their injuries is unknown.