Multiple traffic stops lead to police pursuits in Western Kentucky

KENTUCKY, (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police were kept busy with two separate traffic stops that led troopers on two chases.

In Hopkins County, a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway around 7:15 Monday night. The driver, identified as Michael Pierce, of Lexington, allegedly refused to stop and instead sped away.

According to a police report, other troopers were able to use a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle.

Pierce and his passenger Jerrell Christian, of Paducah, were both taken into custody.

Troopers say they found two trash bags containing suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Both men are currently being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

The second chase took place in Muhlenberg County, where one man was arrested after leading troopers on a chase across three counties.

Troopers say Andrew Toll, of Bremen, refused to get out of his truck during a traffic stop in Central City and drove off instead.

The chase went into McLean County where the driver struck a McLean County Deputy’s vehicle. Troopers were able to take Toll into custody in Daviess County.

Toll is charged with speeding, reckless driving, evading police, wanton endangerment, and resisting arrest.

(This story was originally published March 16, 2021)