Two men arrested after pipe bomb threat investigation in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County man has been arrested after the discovery of a pipe bomb, according to Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. The man allegedly made threats to use the bomb to do harm to others. Another man was arrested during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office received information on Friday, August 6, and opened an investigation into the matter. A search warrant was then executed at an address on Road 5 near Morganfield.

The sheriff’s office along with Kentucky State Police Troopers, Owensboro, ATF, KSP and FBI Bomb Squads and investigators found a homemade hazardous device and components to produce a hazardous device.

The device was removed from the residence and detonated in a nearby field due to the unstable and unpredictable nature.

Deputies and Troopers continued the search of the residence to ensure all dangerous items were removed. Authorities also found significant amounts of methamphetamine and items indicative of trafficking drugs.

36-year-old Andrew Nelson was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive/booby trap device and multiple other charges.

54-year-old Kenneth Nelson was also arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance. Nelson also had two outstanding Henderson County warrants.

Deputies said two dogs were also taken from the scene and will be treated before they can be placed into another home.

The investigation is still ongoing.