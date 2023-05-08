HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested two men in connection to a robbery that happened in the 1600 block for Rheinhardt Avenue on May 5.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that a woman came to his home to borrow $300. When she arrived, the victim said she had two men with her wearing gator masks. The victim said one of them men took the money from him and then ran out the door. When the victim attempted to grab the man, but the other suspect hit him in the forehead with a firearm and then pointed a gun at him and his grandmother.

Police say they were able to develop Kenneth Hayes, 18, as a suspect in the robbery. Police located Hayes and Jyneil Robinson, 18, in the 200 block of West Oregon Street. Authorities say the victim identified both Hayes and Robisnon as the two men who robbed him.

Both Hayes and Robinson were charged with theft and robbery.