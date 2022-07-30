WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County after a small boat capsized over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, agencies responded to a lake behind a home under construction off Martin Road. The Ohio Township and Newburgh Fire Department says they had dive teams dispatched to the lake for a report of two people trapped under a paddle boat.

One agency says the first arriving crews could not find the people in the water. Fire crews and sheriff deputies say they worked with witnesses to learn the victim’s last known location. After entering the water, dive crews tell us it only took nine minutes to find both people.

Both victims were brought to the bank, officials say, but were unable to be revived.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families and co-workers of the victims,” said the Ohio Township Fire Department on social media.

Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, of Owensboro were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.