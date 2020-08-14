Two more students in the Evansville Catholic Diocese test positive for COVID-19

INDIANA (WEHT) The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Office reports two more students have tested positive for coronavirus. The students went to two different schools within the diocese.

This is the second and third case of students within the diocese testing positive for coronavirus. The first was reported Monday, Aug. 10. Last Sunday, diocesan officials reported an employee tested positive. It was announced on Thursday that another employee tested positive for COVID-19.

2020

