Two Mt. Vernon officers awarded for life-saving efforts

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Two Mt. Vernon police officers were recognized Saturday after they helped save a woman’s life.

According to a post on the Mt. Vernon Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Brandon Woodley and Officer Candace Rueger were sent to an unconscious female that was not breathing.

Both started CPR and gave the woman Naloxone, a medicine for narcotic overdoses.

The woman regained consciousness and was sent to a local hospital.

Both officers were presented with a letter of commendation and a pin to signify their life-saving efforts.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)