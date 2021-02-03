Two Muhlenberg Co. residents arrested after pursuit

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Two Drakesboro residents, one who had two warrants, were arrested Tuesday after a pursuit in Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky State Police say Justin Wells, 29, drove away as a trooper was trying to do a traffic stop. Wells was known to have a suspended operator’s license and active arrest warrants for failure to appear.

KSP says at the end of Gordon Lucas Road, Wells left the road and drove through a field. His car was later found abandoned.

Wells and his passenger, Tanikia Adler, 39, were found in a home on KY 2270 East and were arrested.

Wells faces charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest. He was also served two warrants for failure to appear.

Adler is charged with fleeing or evading police (on foot).

