EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – AARP and Toyota are teaming up in an effort to provide more outreach and access to the COVID-19 vaccines in Evansville.

The two organizations collaborated to provide two new Toyota Sienna minivans to the Carver Community Organization to amplify its current vaccine efforts.

Carver Community Organization Executive Director David Wagner said that the vans will also be used for other essential rides, which could include grocery shopping.