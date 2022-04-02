UPDATE – Our crews on the scene say that police have taken a second individual into custody.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service track down two wanted felons with out of state warrants.

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says one suspect is in custody. Authorities believe another suspect is inside a home at the area of Marble and Falls Creek Drive.

Neighbors in the area tell Eyewitness News that they have seen deputies in the area several times over the past day.

