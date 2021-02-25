Two people arrested after falling asleep in “galaxy car”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It wasn’t a Ford Galaxie but the Evansville Police Department says two people were arrested after falling asleep in a car with a cosmic design early Thursday morning.

Officers say they received a report of a Corvette “looking like a galaxy” being driven recklessly down Morgan Avenue around 4:00 Thursday morning before officers were able to find the car at the intersection of Morgan Ave. and Boeke Rd.

Both the driver and the passenger were reportedly asleep behind the wheel with a loaded gun and narcotics in the car. Police did not release the names of the two people or specify what they’ve been charged with but did add the car was not registered.

(This story was originally published February 25, 2021)