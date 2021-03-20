Two people face neglect charges, witness says one looked like a “zombie”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people were arrested after police said they were under the influence of drugs at a gas station with a child with them Saturday morning.

Police were sent to a Thornton’s on Morgan Avenue in Evansville after someone called and said there was a guy rolling around on the ground, then got up and was acting like a zombie.

Police said they found 32-year-old Anthony Monarch of Chandler passed out in the grass.

Officers said when he woke up, he was foaming at the mouth and being extremely erratic. Police said they found synthetic drugs and meth in his pockets.

Police said 31-year-old Lindsey Monarch was nearby in a vehicle with a child. Police believe she was also under the influence of drugs. Officers said they then found more synthetic drugs.

Both face charges, including neglect of a dependent.

The child was given to it’s grandmother.

