VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Two people were found dead in a mobile home that had no air conditioning, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. The coroner says there are no signs of foul play.

Authorities were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday about two deceased people at a mobile home on Rockford Drive near Asbury. We’re told the grandchild found them after not hearing from them for several days.

The investigation into the two deaths on Rockford Drive in Vanderburgh County is ongoing.