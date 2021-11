EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people involved in an alleged murder suicide over the weekend.

The coroner says Rachael Feazell and Ryan Hopkins were found shot shortly after 6:10 p.m. at the 1000 block of W. Iowa Street.

Authorities had been called to the scene earlier in the day for a domestic situation. Evansville Police are still investigating.