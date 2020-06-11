Two pets die after fire in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A dog and cat died after a Wednesday night house fire.
Yelvington firefighters say flames were coming out of the windows and roof when they arrived. The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. on Kelly Cemetery road, near the Daviess/Hancock County line.
Three people inside the home got out safely.
(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)
