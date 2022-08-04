HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4.

“You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.”

Kluesner is excited to celebrate the 60th edition of Volksfest. With favorites like brats and kraut balls on the menu and live music to enjoy, organizers say the 60th Volksfest will be as big as ever.

“Just come on down, good food, good fellowship,” says Kluesner.

Evansville resident Michelle Brummett says the Volksfest has been a huge part of her life, and she has been coming to Germania Mannerchor for as long as she can remember.”

“It’s just a great feeling to have something like this, and to come and enjoy it with your family and friends,” says Brummett.

In Dubois County, it was a soggy start to the 44th Jasper Strassenfest. Yet, the rain didn’t deter residents from enjoying the annual German celebration. However, the Strassenfest does look a little different in 2022, with a new location due to ongoing construction on the downtown square.

“So, the transition here has been challenging, right? So we went and took a 90 degree angle and went down Fourth Street,” explains Laura Grammer with the Strassenfest.

Grammer says the Strassenfest committee took on various challenges in moving the event a couple blocks south, but they are excited to see how the new location fairs with the public.

“The one thing I want everyone to remember about the Jasper Strassenfest is the number 4,” says Grammer. “It’s our 44th year, we’re on 4th Street, and it starts August 4th.”