Two Princeton men arrested on child exploitation charges and dealing meth

Indiana State Police arrested two men who lived at this residence in Princeton on child exploitation and drug dealing charges on March 5, 2021.

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) After an investigation that began in January, two Princeton men have been arrested after authorities discovered one man sent videos of child porn to the other man.

Patrick Ford, 30, and Kevin Smith, 60, both from Princeton, are facing child exploitation and dealing methamphetamine charges.

Left: Patrick Moore, Right: Kevin Smith. Source: Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police began investigating Ford after receiving information he had suspicious photos on his cellphone. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit examined Ford’s cellphone and found videos and images of child pornography. Further investigation revealed Smith allegedly sent videos containing child pornography to Ford’s cellphone.

While serving a search warrant at the home where both Ford and Smith live, troopers found approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, and paraphernalia. Both men were taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are being held without bond.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)