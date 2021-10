EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating an overnight shooting and stabbing.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Ruston Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two victims were discovered at the scene. One person had been shot and the other stabbed.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.

Police are questioning several people, but no arrests have been made.