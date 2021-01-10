Two seriously injured in single vehicle crash on Big Cynthiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Deputies responded Sunday to a single vehicle crash in the 15000 block of Big Cynthiana Rd. They say the call came in just before 11 a.m.

Officials say passengers were trapped inside the vehicle, and Scott Township Fire was extracting a 9-year-old boy from the vehicle when deputies arrived. Both driver and child were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger told police they were heading south on Big Cynthiana Rd. when the vehicle when slightly off the road and the driver over-corrected before crashing into a tree.

