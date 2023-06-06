HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two Hopkins County men have been arrested in Madisonville after allegedly shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say 23-year-old Dustin Ellis, and 24-year-old Ricky Horton were arrested after police responded to a shots fired call at Cross Creek Apartments. Upon arrival at the scene, witnesses were able to describe the suspects and their vehicle. Police were able to determine that the vehicle belonged to Dustin Ellis. Police later located and stopped the vehicle. According to officers, Ellis and Horton were both highly intoxicated.

While searching Ellis’ vehicle, they found stolen guns, as well as several magazines and ammunition. Both men were taken to Hopkins County Jail.