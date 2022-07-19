TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Teenagers every year gear up to take a step into adulthood by getting a driver’s license. However, car accidents are the second leading cause of death among ages 16-19.

A new study from WalletHub ranks Illinois and Kentucky in their top ten as states that are most safe for teenagers to drive in. Illinois ranked number three in the study while Kentucky ranked number ten. Indiana was ranked at 34.

WalletHub used a standard of 23 different stats to come up with a formula to determine the best states for teenagers to drive in. These stats included:

Deaths

Miles driven

Drinking and driving

Seatbelt usage

Texting and emailing while driving

Traffic violations such as speeding, aggressive accelerations, harsh braking and improper turning

Quality of roads

Driving schools

Costs of tickets

Price of gas and car repairs

Insurance premiums for high-risk drivers

New York, Washington and Illinois were the top three states when it came to the safest states for teenagers to drive in. Finishing out the top ten were Maryland, Oregon, Hawaii, California, Louisiana, New Jersey and Kentucky.

The three most dangerous states for teenagers to drive in were Montana, Wyoming and Missouri. Rounding out the bottom ten were South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Idaho, Arkansas, Mississippi and New Hampshire.

Other standout information from the study includes Illinois ranking first in having the lowest number of teenager DUIs. Indiana ranked fifth for lowest car repairs. The study from WalletHub can be viewed here.