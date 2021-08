HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Police officers arrested two 15-year-olds for wanton endangerment first degree after a house on the 1220 block of Helm Street was shot into.

Investigators say one of the juveniles had a fight with someone which escalated into a shooting, but they shot into the wrong house.

The shooting happened on July 29, just after midnight. The woman who lives in the home called first responders after hearing several gunshots and seeing items inside her house damaged by gunfire.