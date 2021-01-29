Two Tri-State schools featured in Read to the Final Four competition

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Two local schools are featured in the annual Read to the Final Four tournament. Both Holy Trinity Catholic and Northeast Dubois Elementary School in Dubois County are among the 68 Indiana schools in the competition.

The bracket-style competition is hosted by the NCAA and the Indianapolis Host Committee to promote reading for third graders in Indiana. Read to the Final Four encouraged schools to log the most minutes reading in order to make the top 68 schools in the state.

The top 68 schools were announced Friday morning. Schools will then advance based on the number of minutes read during each week, with the Final Four schools celebrated during the 2021 Final Four festivities April 3 and 5 in Indianapolis. Click here to watch the drawing.

(This story was first published on January 29, 2021.)